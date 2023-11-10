Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has plunged by -0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 33.24, but the company has seen a -6.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-08 that For many years through 2022, it was becoming more difficult for active fund managers to make the case for their services, when broad index funds, with lower fees, were performing so well. But the tech-driven market decline for 2022 might have made some investors think again about different investment styles for the long term.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is $46.10, which is $13.13 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCX on November 10, 2023 was 9.90M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX’s stock has seen a -6.22% decrease for the week, with a -8.61% drop in the past month and a -19.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCX Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.35. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.19. Equity return is now at value 13.63, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.