Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has decreased by -2.18 when compared to last closing price of 61.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is $67.94, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for FBIN is 125.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on November 10, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

FBIN’s Market Performance

FBIN’s stock has seen a 1.16% increase for the week, with a -3.71% drop in the past month and a -16.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for FBIN’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FBIN Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.48. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw 5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIN starting from HACKETT ANN F, who sale 4,835 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 09. After this action, HACKETT ANN F now owns 34,815 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, valued at $318,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 6.02 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.