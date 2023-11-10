Fisker Inc (FSR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fisker Inc (FSR) by analysts is $8.72, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for FSR is 191.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 43.61% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of FSR was 7.02M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

FSR) stock’s latest price update

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Tesla, Inc.’s stock price has rebounded significantly from its lows in 2023, despite concerns about CEO Elon Musk’s distractions and profit margins. Competitors Lucid Group, Fisker, and Polestar are at risk of trading towards zero due to financial challenges and weak profitability. Rivian Automotive is also burning plenty of cash, we discuss the pros and cons of these stocks.

FSR’s Market Performance

Fisker Inc (FSR) has experienced a -17.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.85% drop in the past month, and a -32.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for FSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.85% for FSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSR Trading at -34.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Fisker Inc saw -48.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc, valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc, sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155042.40 for the present operating margin

-3411.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc stands at -160086.55. The total capital return value is set at -39.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.42. Equity return is now at value -101.40, with -33.51 for asset returns.

Based on Fisker Inc (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.15. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 935.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fisker Inc (FSR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.