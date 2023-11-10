First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.44 in relation to its previous close of 18.19. However, the company has experienced a -4.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Haseyama – Investor Relations Manager Robert Harrison – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Moses – Chief Financial Officer Lea Nakamura – Chief Risk Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Liesch – Piper Sandler Kelly Motta – KBW David Feaster – Raymond James Christian DeGrasse – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Hawaiian, Inc. Q3 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) Right Now?

First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Hawaiian INC (FHB) is $19.50, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for FHB is 126.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FHB on November 10, 2023 was 858.91K shares.

FHB’s Market Performance

The stock of First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has seen a -4.08% decrease in the past week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month, and a -10.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for FHB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.07% for FHB’s stock, with a -10.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FHB Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, First Hawaiian INC saw -30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Harrison Robert S, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 16. After this action, Harrison Robert S now owns 350,449 shares of First Hawaiian INC, valued at $507,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Hawaiian INC stands at +31.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.54. Equity return is now at value 11.74, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on First Hawaiian INC (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.80. Total debt to assets is 0.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.