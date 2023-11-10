Figs Inc (FIGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) is above average at 70.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Figs Inc (FIGS) is $8.63, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 154.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIGS on November 10, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has increased by 5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 5.86. However, the company has seen a -9.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Investors with an interest in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

FIGS’s Market Performance

Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen a -9.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.72% decline in the past month and a -13.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.93% for the last 200 days.

FIGS Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, Figs Inc saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 40,691 shares at the price of $6.54 back on Nov 07. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 1,078,894 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $266,078 using the latest closing price.

Turenshine Daniella, the Chief Financial Officer of Figs Inc, sale 4,201 shares at $6.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Turenshine Daniella is holding 452,556 shares at $28,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Figs Inc stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.87 for asset returns.

Based on Figs Inc (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Figs Inc (FIGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.