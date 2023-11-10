Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock Experiences -33.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, XPRO stock has gone down by -9.68%, with a monthly decline of -33.67% and a quarterly plunge of -37.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Expro Group Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.76% for XPRO’s stock, with a -28.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is above average at 807.82x. The 36-month beta value for XPRO is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for XPRO is $24.71, which is $10.25 above than the current price. The public float for XPRO is 104.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on November 10, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 14.52, however, the company has experienced a -9.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Lower demand for the company’s services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico contributed to a decline in revenue for Q3. Expro’s quarterly loss was a surprise to analysts, who had expected the company to be profitable.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -31.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -32.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -20.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value 0.16, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.