Excelerate Energy Inc (EE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE: EE) has increased by 7.86 when compared to last closing price of 14.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that The LNG shipping sector strengthened in Q3, gaining 1.74% while the S&P 500 index lost 2.52%. UPI outperformed SPX with bigger gains and lower volatility. Japan’s “K” line had double-digit returns in both Q2 and Q3, while Excelerate Energy experienced a decline.

Is It Worth Investing in Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE: EE) Right Now?

Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE: EE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EE is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EE is $24.67, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for EE is 25.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for EE on November 10, 2023 was 159.32K shares.

EE’s Market Performance

EE’s stock has seen a 4.90% increase for the week, with a 4.36% rise in the past month and a -22.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for Excelerate Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for EE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $31 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EE Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EE rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Excelerate Energy Inc saw -35.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EE

Equity return is now at value 5.26, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Excelerate Energy Inc (EE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.