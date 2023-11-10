Examining the Volatility of Webster Financial Corp.’s (WBS) Stock

The stock of Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has seen a -2.42% decrease in the past week, with a -3.33% drop in the past month, and a -14.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for WBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for WBS’s stock, with a -7.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) is $49.54, which is $10.88 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 171.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on November 10, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

WBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has plunged by -2.94 when compared to previous closing price of 39.83, but the company has seen a -2.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that A rise in revenues and a slight fall in provisions support Webster Financial’s (WBS) Q3 earnings. However, higher operating costs and lower fee income are the undermining factors.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $56 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.87. In addition, Webster Financial Corp. saw -18.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corp., valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp. stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.