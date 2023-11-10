Examining the Volatility of KE Holdings Inc ADR’s (BEKE) Stock

The stock of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has gone down by -4.33% for the week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month and a -9.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.82% for BEKE. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for BEKE’s stock, with a -11.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Right Now?

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEKE is -0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BEKE is $175.45, which is $9.46 above the current price. The public float for BEKE is 1.16B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on November 10, 2023 was 8.05M shares.

BEKE) stock’s latest price update

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has soared by 0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 14.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEKE Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, KE Holdings Inc ADR saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value 8.18, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..