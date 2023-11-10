Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has dropped by -6.90 in relation to previous closing price of 4.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that The resilience of consumer spending amidst rising interest rates is, in part, thanks to an often overlooked yet significant factor, the aging demographic of Americans. As individuals aged 65 and older now represent a record share of total consumer spending, they play a crucial role in stabilizing the economy.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVLV is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVLV is $8.30, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 91.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume for EVLV on November 10, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has seen a -9.49% decrease in the past week, with a -10.11% drop in the past month, and a -48.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for EVLV’s stock, with a -16.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at -20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 50.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 34,201 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Oct 24. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,265,557 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $137,830 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 7,466 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,299,758 shares at $29,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.63. Equity return is now at value -70.26, with -44.32 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.