Everbridge Inc (EVBG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVBG is $27.60, which is $7.42 above the current price. The public float for EVBG is 40.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVBG on November 10, 2023 was 437.39K shares.

The stock price of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) has dropped by -2.61 compared to previous close of 20.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nandan Amladi – Vice President of Investor Relations David Wagner – President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Brickley – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alexander Sklar – Raymond James Brian Colley – Stephens Scott Berg – Needham Michael Berg – Wells Fargo Ryan MacWilliams – Barclays Koji Ikeda – Bank of America Operator Good afternoon. Welcome to Everbridge Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

EVBG’s Market Performance

Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has seen a -3.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.81% decline in the past month and a -9.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for EVBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for EVBG’s stock, with a -25.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVBG Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, Everbridge Inc saw -31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from WAGNER DAVID, who sale 3,160 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Nov 01. After this action, WAGNER DAVID now owns 46,949 shares of Everbridge Inc, valued at $65,033 using the latest closing price.

Brickley Patrick, the EVP and CFO of Everbridge Inc, sale 847 shares at $20.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Brickley Patrick is holding 109,150 shares at $17,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.27. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -2.85 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.39. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.