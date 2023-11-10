Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) is $11.00, which is $10.26 above the current market price. EVAX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EVAX on November 10, 2023 was 134.64K shares.

EVAX) stock’s latest price update

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -29.90 in relation to its previous close of 1.05. However, the company has experienced a -33.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Evaxion’s (EVAX) shares gain as it collaborates with Afrigen Biologics to develop prophylactic mRNA vaccine targeting gonorrhea, based on Evaxion’s EDEN technology.

EVAX’s Market Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen a -33.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.32% decline in the past month and a -30.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.45% for EVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.70% for EVAX stock, with a simple moving average of -38.84% for the last 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.81%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX fell by -33.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9122. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR saw -58.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -92.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.17. Equity return is now at value -216.74, with -96.87 for asset returns.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 123.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.