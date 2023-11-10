Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Regenxbio Inc’s (RGNX) Stock

The stock of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has seen a 18.46% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -6.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for RGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.73% for RGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RGNX is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGNX is $40.75, which is $23.94 above than the current price. The public float for RGNX is 39.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.69% of that float. The average trading volume of RGNX on November 10, 2023 was 386.91K shares.

RGNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) has surged by 2.44 when compared to previous closing price of 16.41, but the company has seen a 18.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Patrick Christmas – Chief Legal Officer Ken Mills – Chief Executive Officer Steve Pakola – Chief Medical Officer Vit Vasista – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gena Wang – Barclays Dane Leone – Raymond James Alec Stranahan – Bank of America Lisa Walter – RBC Capital Markets Brian Skorney – Baird Mani Foroohar – Leerink Partners Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to REGENXBIO’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGNX Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX rose by +18.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Regenxbio Inc saw -25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of Regenxbio Inc, valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-233.20 for the present operating margin

+40.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regenxbio Inc stands at -248.68. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.55. Equity return is now at value -52.91, with -33.52 for asset returns.

Based on Regenxbio Inc (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.52. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.