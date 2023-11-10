Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Phibro Animal Health Corp.’s (PAHC) Stock

The stock of Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) has gone down by -17.08% for the week, with a -16.58% drop in the past month and a -35.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.90% for PAHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.60% for PAHC’s stock, with a -31.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC) Right Now?

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) is $14.50, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for PAHC is 20.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAHC on November 10, 2023 was 113.89K shares.

PAHC) stock’s latest price update

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC)’s stock price has decreased by -18.52 compared to its previous closing price of 12.04. However, the company has seen a -17.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Phibro’s (PAHC) fiscal 2024 first-quarter performance reflects reduced sales in Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAHC Trading at -20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC fell by -17.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corp. saw -26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corp. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 11.97, with 3.43 for asset returns.

Based on Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC), the company’s capital structure generated 180.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 52.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.