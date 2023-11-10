Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) Stock

The stock of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has seen a -2.06% decrease in the past week, with a -2.06% drop in the past month, and a -10.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for LYFT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LYFT is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 34 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LYFT is $11.61, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for LYFT is 322.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.83% of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on November 10, 2023 was 12.77M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) has surged by 3.57 when compared to previous closing price of 10.08, but the company has seen a -2.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Technology reported 2023-11-09 that Lyft reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates while giving a tepid sales outlook for the holiday period. Lyft CEO David Risher joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss the outlook for the company on “Bloomberg Technology.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $7 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Lyft Inc saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Zimmer John Patrick, who sale 14,952 shares at the price of $11.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, Zimmer John Patrick now owns 1,422,952 shares of Lyft Inc, valued at $168,742 using the latest closing price.

Green Logan, the Director of Lyft Inc, sale 7,862 shares at $11.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Green Logan is holding 472,970 shares at $89,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -146.23, with -19.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.