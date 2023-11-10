Evaluating the Impact of -10.65 Increase on Stereotaxis Inc’s (STXS) Stock

The stock of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a -2.58% drop in the past month, and a -3.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for STXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for STXS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STXS is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STXS is $4.50, which is $3.39 above than the current price. The public float for STXS is 68.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of STXS on November 10, 2023 was 167.61K shares.

STXS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) has decreased by -10.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2023 third quarter on Thursday, November 9, 2023 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. EST that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.

Analysts’ Opinion of STXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STXS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for STXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STXS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STXS Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5410. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc saw -27.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 2,652,807 shares of Stereotaxis Inc, valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the Director of Stereotaxis Inc, purchase 7,168 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 2,636,807 shares at $11,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.71 for the present operating margin

+65.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc stands at -64.99. The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.25. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -36.91 for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.