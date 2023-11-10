Evaluating the Impact of -1.12 Increase on Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) Stock

The stock of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has gone down by -6.09% for the week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month and a -30.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.47% for RPAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for RPAY’s stock, with a -17.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is $10.55, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for RPAY is 79.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On November 10, 2023, RPAY’s average trading volume was 653.27K shares.

RPAY) stock’s latest price update

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 6.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stewart Grisante – Head of Investor Relations John Morris – CEO, Co-Founder and Director Tim Murphy – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bob Napoli – William Blair Andrew Schmidt – Citi Ryan Campbell – Barclays Steven – KBW Tim Chiodo – UBS Joel Riechers – Truist Securities Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley Joseph Vafi – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon. I’d like to welcome everyone to Repay’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPAY Trading at -13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Hartheimer Robert Herman, who sale 6,874 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hartheimer Robert Herman now owns 63,331 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $54,992 using the latest closing price.

Hartheimer Robert Herman, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Hartheimer Robert Herman is holding 70,205 shares at $39,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.98 for asset returns.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.05. Total debt to assets is 28.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.