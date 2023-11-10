Evaluating the Impact of 0.19 Increase on Ormat Technologies Inc’s (ORA) Stock

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a -9.19% drop in the past month, and a -18.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for ORA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for ORA’s stock, with a -22.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by analysts is $83.71, which is $22.46 above the current market price. The public float for ORA is 60.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ORA was 414.70K shares.

ORA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 62.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Clean energy stocks haven’t performed well in 2023. In fact, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN ) plummeted more than 30% since the start of the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $92 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORA Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.57. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc saw -27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from Angel Isaac, who sale 429 shares at the price of $75.57 back on Sep 07. After this action, Angel Isaac now owns 41,933 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc, valued at $32,420 using the latest closing price.

Angel Isaac, the Director of Ormat Technologies Inc, sale 27,813 shares at $74.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Angel Isaac is holding 41,933 shares at $2,075,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.47 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 4.37, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 109.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 44.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.