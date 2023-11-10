Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has gone down by -2.25% for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a -6.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for EPRT’s stock, with a -5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is 19.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) is $26.25, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 154.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On November 10, 2023, EPRT’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has decreased by -1.57 when compared to last closing price of 22.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that The net lease REIT sector has grown significantly over the years, with a combined capitalization of $126 billion. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Agree Realty, Broadstone Net Lease, NetSTREIT, and Realty Income are recommended net lease REITs. These REITs offer stable income, strong balance sheets, and undervalued valuations, making them attractive investment options.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.79. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.65, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.