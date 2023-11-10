Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, EFX stock has gone up by 3.63%, with a monthly decline of -1.20% and a quarterly plunge of -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Equifax, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for EFX’s stock, with a -9.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EFX is $205.22, which is $21.11 above the current market price. The public float for EFX is 122.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for EFX on November 10, 2023 was 763.43K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has dropped by -0.05 compared to previous close of 184.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that Though not the most heartwarming topic, investors will likely do well to at least consider the topic of overvalued stocks to sell. Just from the “gravitational” concept, what goes up eventually comes back down.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.30. In addition, Equifax, Inc. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Begor Mark W, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $166.58 back on Nov 01. After this action, Begor Mark W now owns 63,011 shares of Equifax, Inc., valued at $1,166,037 using the latest closing price.

Smith Melissa D, the Director of Equifax, Inc., purchase 914 shares at $166.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Smith Melissa D is holding 1,586 shares at $151,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax, Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax, Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.