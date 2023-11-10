EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) has seen a -24.75% decrease in the past week, with a -21.61% drop in the past month, and a -34.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for EDAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.81% for EDAP’s stock, with a -43.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ: EDAP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EDAP is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EDAP is $12.28, which is $8.52 above the current market price. The public float for EDAP is 36.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for EDAP on November 10, 2023 was 70.42K shares.

EDAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ: EDAP) has decreased by -26.94 when compared to last closing price of 7.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that LYON, France, November 6, 2023 — EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1×1 investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 14-16, 2023, in London.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EDAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EDAP Trading at -22.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDAP fell by -24.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR saw -50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.24 for the present operating margin

+43.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for EDAP TMS S.A. ADR stands at -5.32. The total capital return value is set at -6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.23. Equity return is now at value -4.55, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.59. Total debt to assets is 9.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.