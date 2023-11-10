Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) has plunged by -30.36 when compared to previous closing price of 13.70, but the company has seen a -32.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that it will be delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 results and investor conference call, previously scheduled for today, Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company currently anticipates filing a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than one business day after the due date of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”), and expects to file its Form 10-Q by November 14, 2023, prior to the expiration of the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) is 10.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGRX is 0.83.

The average price recommended by analysts for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) is $17.00, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for EGRX is 11.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On November 10, 2023, EGRX’s average trading volume was 108.55K shares.

EGRX’s Market Performance

EGRX stock saw a decrease of -32.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.92% for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.38% for EGRX’s stock, with a -56.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGRX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EGRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGRX Trading at -35.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares sank -26.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX fell by -32.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -67.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 10,694 shares at the price of $13.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 545,447 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $148,326 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,925 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 556,141 shares at $150,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.