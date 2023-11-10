Dynatronics Corp. (DYNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dynatronics Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.98 in relation to its previous close of 0.50. However, the company has experienced a 3.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-26 that Eagan, Minnesota–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2023) – Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the company will release financial results for its fiscal year first quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The company will subsequently hold a conference call, consisting of prepared remarks by management, and a question-and-answer session with analysts, at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to review its first quarter results.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatronics Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DYNT is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DYNT is $3.93, which is $3.39 above the current price. The public float for DYNT is 3.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DYNT on November 10, 2023 was 7.27K shares.

DYNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Dynatronics Corp. (DYNT) has seen a 3.66% increase in the past week, with a -3.69% drop in the past month, and a -33.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for DYNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for DYNT stock, with a simple moving average of -52.34% for the last 200 days.

DYNT Trading at -18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYNT rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5590. In addition, Dynatronics Corp. saw -72.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.95 for the present operating margin

+24.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatronics Corp. stands at -12.25. The total capital return value is set at -20.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.86. Equity return is now at value -25.78, with -15.17 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatronics Corp. (DYNT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.10. Total debt to assets is 18.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynatronics Corp. (DYNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.