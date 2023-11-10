Diodes, Inc.’s (DIOD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DIOD stock has gone down by -9.26%, with a monthly decline of -24.47% and a quarterly plunge of -24.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Diodes, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.36% for DIOD’s stock, with a -29.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD) Right Now?

Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DIOD is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DIOD is $67.00, which is $6.26 above the current price. The public float for DIOD is 44.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DIOD on November 10, 2023 was 315.63K shares.

DIOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD) has dropped by -9.02 compared to previous close of 66.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Diodes’ (DIOD) third-quarter 2023 results reflect challenging macroeconomic conditions and weaker demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIOD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DIOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DIOD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $70 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIOD Trading at -19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIOD fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.79. In addition, Diodes, Inc. saw -20.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIOD starting from Yu Gary, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $80.96 back on Aug 30. After this action, Yu Gary now owns 39,296 shares of Diodes, Inc., valued at $218,588 using the latest closing price.

Yu Gary, the COO of Diodes, Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $82.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Yu Gary is holding 41,996 shares at $272,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.22 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diodes, Inc. stands at +16.56. The total capital return value is set at 23.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 21.99, with 14.34 for asset returns.

Based on Diodes, Inc. (DIOD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.37. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diodes, Inc. (DIOD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.