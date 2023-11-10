Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a -4.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Denison Mine’s (DNN) third-quarter 2023 results are likely to reflect declines in toll milling revenues, higher general and administrative expenses, and exploration and evaluation costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Denison Mines Corp (DNN) by analysts is $2.53, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 816.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of DNN was 9.14M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a -4.06% decrease in the past week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month, and a 10.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for DNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for DNN’s stock, with a 19.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DNN Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5508. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 33.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 170.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.