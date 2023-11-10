Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) has decreased by -7.58 when compared to last closing price of 12.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-23 that Shares of precision oncology concern Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. are down over 50% from their 2023 high as Novartis’ combination therapy received first approval for pLGG. However, its lead candidate (tovorafenib) has the potential to treat all BRAF-mutated pLGG patients, whereas Novartis’ combo only addresses about 10% to 20% of that population. With tovorafenib’s somewhat risky rolling NDA submission slated for October 2023 and ample cash for commercialization, the recent beneficial owner buying merited a look into this busted IPO.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DAWN is at -1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DAWN is $38.11, which is $27.78 above the current market price. The public float for DAWN is 56.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.08% of that float. The average trading volume for DAWN on November 10, 2023 was 842.71K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has seen a -6.66% decrease in the past week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month, and a -16.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for DAWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for DAWN’s stock, with a -20.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -47.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from AI Day1 LLC, who purchase 111,387 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Oct 20. After this action, AI Day1 LLC now owns 12,929,322 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,110,907 using the latest closing price.

AI Day1 LLC, the 10% Owner of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 384,400 shares at $10.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that AI Day1 LLC is holding 12,817,935 shares at $3,867,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -40.69, with -38.88 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.