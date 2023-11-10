Datasea Inc (DTSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) has decreased by -12.20 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Datasea Inc (DTSS) is $1.50, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 16.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DTSS on November 10, 2023 was 940.31K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS stock saw a decrease of -15.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.07% for Datasea Inc (DTSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.11% for DTSS stock, with a simple moving average of -78.73% for the last 200 days.

DTSS Trading at -35.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares sank -27.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS fell by -15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2111. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -88.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.47 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. The total capital return value is set at -2,623.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4,810.85. Equity return is now at value -516.89, with -291.23 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.