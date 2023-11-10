Cytokinetics Inc’s (CYTK) Stock: A -2.10% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, CYTK stock has gone down by -4.42%, with a monthly decline of -7.90% and a quarterly surge of 1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Cytokinetics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for CYTK’s stock, with a -8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CYTK is 91.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTK on November 10, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) has decreased by -4.75 when compared to last closing price of 34.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Diane Weiser – Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Robert Blum – President & Chief Executive Officer Fady Malik – Executive Vice President, Research & Development Stuart Kupfer – Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Andrew Callos – EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Robert Wong – Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer Ching Jaw – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright Dane Leone – Raymond James Salim Syed – Mizuho Serge Belanger – Needham Jason Butler – JMP Securities Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Yasmeen Rahimi – Piper Sandler Charles Duncan – Cantor Roanna Ruiz – Leerink Partners Justin Kim – Oppenheimer & Co. Operator Good afternoon, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Cytokinetics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

CYTK Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.81. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.40 back on Nov 09. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 150,664 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $88,500 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $32.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $402,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.