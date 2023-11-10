Cybin Inc (CYBN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc (CYBN) is $5.63, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for CYBN is 203.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on November 10, 2023 was 4.62M shares.
The stock of Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has decreased by -16.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its abstract describing a comprehensive structure-activity relationship study of a series of novel serotonergic phenethylamines has been selected for presentation at the Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit taking pla.
CYBN’s Market Performance
Cybin Inc (CYBN) has seen a -28.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.50% decline in the past month and a 24.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for CYBN. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.49% for CYBN’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
CYBN Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -23.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.74% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -26.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5389. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 42.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for CYBN
The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -79.04 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.