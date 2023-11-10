Cuentas Inc (CUEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) has increased by 28.41 when compared to last closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN ) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced details of a stock exchange plan. According to a press release, a majority of shareholders of World Health Energy (OTCMKTS: WHEN ) have signed a binding letter of intent with Cuentas.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CUEN is 1.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUEN on November 10, 2023 was 48.86K shares.

CUEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has seen a 9.71% increase in the past week, with a -38.07% drop in the past month, and a -69.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.01% for CUEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for CUEN’s stock, with a -78.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUEN Trading at -23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares sank -41.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1442. In addition, Cuentas Inc saw -52.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc stands at -485.34. The total capital return value is set at -240.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.05. Equity return is now at value -407.45, with -193.31 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.