Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) is $10.25, which is $7.92 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 41.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUE on November 10, 2023 was 306.44K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CUE) stock’s latest price update

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)’s stock price has plunge by -11.32relation to previous closing price of 2.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of T cell engagers to selectively modulate tumor-specific T cells, announced today that it will participate in three investor conferences this November, the Stifel Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York from November 14-15, the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, to be held in London from November 14-16, and the Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York from November 28-30.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE’s stock has fallen by -6.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.73% and a quarterly drop of -31.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.39% for Cue Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for CUE’s stock, with a -36.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUE Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc saw -27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Suri Anish, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Aug 25. After this action, Suri Anish now owns 135,638 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc, valued at $11,040 using the latest closing price.

PASSERI DANIEL R, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Cue Biopharma Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that PASSERI DANIEL R is holding 134,578 shares at $8,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc stands at -4257.09. The total capital return value is set at -66.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.52. Equity return is now at value -111.08, with -71.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 21.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.