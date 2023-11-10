COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.08 in comparison to its previous close of 23.56, however, the company has experienced a -0.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 ET Company Participants Venkat Kommineni – VP of IR Steve Budorick – President and CEO Anthony Mifsud – CFO Conference Call Participants Camille Bonnel – Bank of America Nick Joseph – Citigroup Blaine Heck – Wells Fargo Tom Catherwood – BTIG Richard Anderson – Wedbush Securities Dylan Burzinski – Green Street Jay Poskitt – Evercore ISI Operator Welcome to the COPT Defense Properties’ Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for COPT Defense Properties (CDP) is $28.80, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for CDP is 112.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDP on November 10, 2023 was 833.21K shares.

CDP’s Market Performance

CDP stock saw a decrease of -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for COPT Defense Properties (CDP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for CDP’s stock, with a -3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDP Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,941 shares at the price of $22.95 back on May 17. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 4,523 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $90,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.55 for the present operating margin

+29.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for COPT Defense Properties stands at +23.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on COPT Defense Properties (CDP), the company’s capital structure generated 134.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.34. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.