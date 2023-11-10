Constellium SE (CSTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 16.89. However, the company has seen a 2.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Constellium announced lower-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company continues to endure demand headwinds, with particular weakness in Europe.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is above average at 16.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Constellium SE (CSTM) is $21.68, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 125.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSTM on November 10, 2023 was 768.18K shares.

CSTM’s Market Performance

CSTM stock saw a decrease of 2.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Constellium SE (CSTM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.12% for CSTM’s stock, with a 6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSTM Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Constellium SE saw 44.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 18.09, with 2.96 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.