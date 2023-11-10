CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Lower capital spending from customers, inventory adjustments, macroeconomic challenges and weak demand in several verticals led CommScope (COMM) to miss third-quarter 2023 earnings estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COMM is at 1.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COMM is $3.50, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for COMM is 205.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.37% of that float. The average trading volume for COMM on November 10, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

COMM’s Market Performance

COMM stock saw a decrease of -16.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -46.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.92% for CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.61% for COMM’s stock, with a -71.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COMM Trading at -50.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -42.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9680. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw -81.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Watts Claudius E. IV, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Aug 25. After this action, Watts Claudius E. IV now owns 716,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $33,432 using the latest closing price.

Watts Claudius E. IV, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Watts Claudius E. IV is holding 706,030 shares at $34,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc stands at -13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.09. Equity return is now at value -1838.38, with -17.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.