Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) is 6.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMC is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) is $56.40, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On November 10, 2023, CMC’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

CMC stock's latest price update

The stock price of Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) has plunged by -0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 45.24, but the company has seen a -0.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Investors need to pay close attention to Commercial Metals (CMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

CMC’s Market Performance

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has experienced a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.76% drop in the past month, and a -18.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for CMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.37% for CMC’s stock, with a -9.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.84. In addition, Commercial Metals Co. saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from MATT PETER R, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Oct 23. After this action, MATT PETER R now owns 92,182 shares of Commercial Metals Co., valued at $249,860 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman & CEO of Commercial Metals Co., sale 48,300 shares at $56.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 283,785 shares at $2,729,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.34 for the present operating margin

+20.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Co. stands at +9.77. The total capital return value is set at 22.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 13.04 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 19.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.