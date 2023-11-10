Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) is $33.50, which is $9.1 above the current market price. The public float for COLL is 33.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLL on November 10, 2023 was 270.39K shares.

COLL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) has surged by 5.58 when compared to previous closing price of 23.11, but the company has seen a 12.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

COLL’s Market Performance

COLL’s stock has risen by 12.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.14% and a quarterly rise of 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.68% for COLL’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for COLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $36 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLL Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.93. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Kuhlmann Shirley R., who sale 17,984 shares at the price of $21.72 back on Jun 26. After this action, Kuhlmann Shirley R. now owns 119,518 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $390,633 using the latest closing price.

Ciaffoni Joseph, the President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, sale 31,272 shares at $21.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ciaffoni Joseph is holding 275,000 shares at $675,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.96 for the present operating margin

+45.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 363.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.