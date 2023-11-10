Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) has seen a 4.22% increase in the past week, with a 4.73% gain in the past month, and a -2.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CCOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.54% for CCOI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) is 2.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCOI is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) is $77.60, which is $8.76 above the current market price. The public float for CCOI is 43.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On November 10, 2023, CCOI’s average trading volume was 389.41K shares.

CCOI) stock’s latest price update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI)’s stock price has increased by 3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 65.71. However, the company has seen a 4.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Dave Schaeffer – Chief Executive Officer Thaddeus Weed – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gregory Williams – TD Cowen Frank Louthan – Raymond James Financial, Inc. Walter Piecyk – LightShed Partners Timothy Horan – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Nick Del Deo – MoffettNathanson LLC Brandon Nispel – KeyBanc Capital Markets Michael Rollins – Citigroup Global Markets Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Cogent Communications Holding Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, and it will be available for replay at www.cogentco.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCOI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CCOI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCOI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCOI Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCOI rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.92. In addition, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc saw 19.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCOI starting from SCHAEFFER DAVE, who sale 18,191 shares at the price of $65.82 back on Sep 15. After this action, SCHAEFFER DAVE now owns 4,840,590 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, valued at $1,197,364 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER DAVE, the CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, sale 16,753 shares at $66.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that SCHAEFFER DAVE is holding 4,858,781 shares at $1,117,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.38 for the present operating margin

+46.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc stands at +0.86. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 2267.96, with 53.76 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.