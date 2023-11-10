Coeur Mining Inc (CDE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) is $3.84, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 347.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on November 10, 2023 was 6.43M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-09 that (Kitco News) – Coeur Mining said the Rochester expansion is now complete, adding that “significant” production growth is now underway.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE’s stock has fallen by -17.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.44% and a quarterly drop of -13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Coeur Mining Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.47% for CDE’s stock, with a -29.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from McGrath Aoife, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 11. After this action, McGrath Aoife now owns 129,217 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $14,558 using the latest closing price.

Das Paramita, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 500 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Das Paramita is holding 22,711 shares at $1,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.