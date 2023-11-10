Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KO is $64.32, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for KO on November 10, 2023 was 14.35M shares.

The stock price of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 56.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Coca-Cola has a strong brand and unbeatable distribution system. It’s demonstrating growth and profits under challenging circumstances.

KO’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Co (KO) has seen a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.76% gain in the past month and a -7.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for KO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for KO’s stock, with a -6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.72. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Perez Beatriz R, who sale 20,534 shares at the price of $56.12 back on Oct 26. After this action, Perez Beatriz R now owns 143,383 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $1,152,292 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co, sale 92,029 shares at $53.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Quincey James is holding 442,546 shares at $4,956,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 43.85, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.