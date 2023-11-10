City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO)’s stock price has increased by 7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 3.95. However, the company has seen a 3.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that City Office has been left for dead in the unloved REIT sector during late 2023, despite solid FFO generation and a stable future. The valuation setup is at all-time lows on work-from-home fears for office property demand, and rising long-term interest rates. A technical oversold condition, lack of volume selling to confirm new price lows in October, and a large price gain last week on light volume, make the bullish argument.

Is It Worth Investing in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for City Office REIT Inc (CIO) is $5.67, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for CIO is 38.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIO on November 10, 2023 was 330.48K shares.

CIO’s Market Performance

CIO stock saw an increase of 3.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.28% and a quarterly increase of -18.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for City Office REIT Inc (CIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.91% for CIO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.13% for the last 200 days.

CIO Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, City Office REIT Inc saw -49.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+27.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for City Office REIT Inc stands at +9.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value -1.25, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Based on City Office REIT Inc (CIO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, City Office REIT Inc (CIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.