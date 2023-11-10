CISO Global Inc (CISO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of CISO Global Inc (CISO) has seen a 3.51% increase in the past week, with a -21.01% drop in the past month, and a -32.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for CISO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for CISO’s stock, with a -66.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?
The public float for CISO is 87.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On November 10, 2023, CISO’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.
CISO) stock’s latest price update
CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, however, the company has experienced a 3.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-17 that CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company announced the pricing of a share offering. CISO Global is offering up 20 million shares of CISO stock for a price of 20 cents per share in a registered direct offering.
Analysts’ Opinion of CISO
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.
CISO Trading at -20.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.69% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.70% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1083. In addition, CISO Global Inc saw -95.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CISO
Equity return is now at value -171.77, with -109.00 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of CISO Global Inc (CISO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.