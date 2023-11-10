CION Investment Corporation (CION) Stock Observes 3.43% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CION stock has gone up by 4.93%, with a monthly gain of 3.40% and a quarterly plunge of -5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for CION Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for CION’s stock, with a 3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) Right Now?

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CION is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CION is $11.50, which is $0.73 above the current price. The public float for CION is 54.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CION on November 10, 2023 was 186.79K shares.

CION) stock’s latest price update

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.70 in relation to its previous close of 10.27. However, the company has experienced a 4.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that CION Investment may struggle to increase earnings due to potential Fed rate cuts, leading to a decline in dividend coverage ratio. The company’s cautious investment strategy and low new investments may also negatively impact prospects for sustainable growth in interest income. CION Investment’s liquidity position is currently strong, but debt maturities in the future may put pressure on its liquidity.

Analysts’ Opinion of CION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CION stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for CION by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CION in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $11.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CION Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CION rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, CION Investment Corporation saw 9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CION starting from Reisner Michael A, who purchase 460 shares at the price of $10.89 back on Aug 22. After this action, Reisner Michael A now owns 42,850 shares of CION Investment Corporation, valued at $5,009 using the latest closing price.

Franz Keith S, the CFO & Treasurer of CION Investment Corporation, purchase 15,715 shares at $9.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Franz Keith S is holding 71,612 shares at $149,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.76 for the present operating margin

+69.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for CION Investment Corporation stands at +30.92. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CION Investment Corporation (CION), the company’s capital structure generated 107.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.84. Total debt to assets is 50.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CION Investment Corporation (CION) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.