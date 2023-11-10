Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.25 in relation to its previous close of 1.60. However, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chromadex Corp (CDXC) is $5.05, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for CDXC is 43.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDXC on November 10, 2023 was 93.18K shares.

CDXC’s Market Performance

CDXC stock saw an increase of 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.19% and a quarterly increase of -10.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Chromadex Corp (CDXC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.70% for CDXC’s stock, with a -8.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDXC Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXC rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3613. In addition, Chromadex Corp saw -15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXC starting from Jaksch Frank L Jr, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Jun 12. After this action, Jaksch Frank L Jr now owns 231,339 shares of Chromadex Corp, valued at $11,830 using the latest closing price.

Fried Robert N, the Chief Executive Officer of Chromadex Corp, purchase 7,000 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Fried Robert N is holding 95,001 shares at $9,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.11 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chromadex Corp stands at -22.96. The total capital return value is set at -25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.57. Equity return is now at value -27.11, with -13.02 for asset returns.

Based on Chromadex Corp (CDXC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chromadex Corp (CDXC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.