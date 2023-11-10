Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) by analysts is $190.50, which is $29.66 above the current market price. The public float for CHRD is 39.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CHRD was 481.05K shares.

CHRD) stock’s latest price update

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 160.52, however, the company has experienced a -7.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHRD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Lou – CFO and EVP Daniel Brown – President and CEO Charles Rimer – EVP and COO Conference Call Participants Scott Hanold – RBC Capital Markets John Abbott – Bank of America Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Chord Energy’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

CHRD’s Market Performance

CHRD’s stock has fallen by -7.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.71% and a quarterly rise of 1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Chord Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.19% for CHRD’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CHRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHRD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $185 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRD Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRD fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.29. In addition, Chord Energy Corp saw 21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRD starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $169.19 back on Oct 16. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 220,098 shares of Chord Energy Corp, valued at $507,576 using the latest closing price.

Rimer Charles J., the Executive VP and COO of Chord Energy Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $168.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Rimer Charles J. is holding 88,273 shares at $253,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.77 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chord Energy Corp stands at +39.23. The total capital return value is set at 49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.88. Equity return is now at value 23.35, with 16.32 for asset returns.

Based on Chord Energy Corp (CHRD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.22. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.