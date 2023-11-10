CDW Corp (CDW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 209.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve O’Brien – Investor Relations Chris Leahy – Chair & Chief Executive Officer Al Miralles – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Samik Chatterjee – JPMorgan Erik Woodring – Morgan Stanley David Vogt – UBS Amit Daryanani – Evercore ISI Matt Sheerin – Stifel George Wang – Barclays Ruplu Bhattacharya – Bank of America Adam Tindle – Raymond James Operator Hello, everybody, and welcome to CDW Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sam, and I’ll be coordinating your call.

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) is 26.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDW is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CDW Corp (CDW) is $225.63, which is $17.13 above the current market price. The public float for CDW is 133.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On November 10, 2023, CDW’s average trading volume was 601.02K shares.

CDW’s Market Performance

CDW’s stock has seen a 0.89% increase for the week, with a -2.49% drop in the past month and a 2.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for CDW Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for CDW’s stock, with a 8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $237 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDW Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.97. In addition, CDW Corp saw 16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from LEAHY CHRISTINE A, who purchase 3,050 shares at the price of $163.62 back on May 04. After this action, LEAHY CHRISTINE A now owns 68,622 shares of CDW Corp, valued at $499,041 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of CDW Corp, sale 4,703 shares at $203.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 18,058 shares at $955,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corp stands at +4.69. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 69.86, with 8.31 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corp (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 414.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.57. Total debt to assets is 50.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 376.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CDW Corp (CDW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.