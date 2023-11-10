CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for CareCloud Inc (CCLD) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for CCLD is 8.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CCLD was 58.29K shares.

The stock of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: CCLD) has increased by 8.93 when compared to last closing price of 1.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCLD’s stock has risen by 28.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.17% and a quarterly drop of -39.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for CareCloud Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.08% for CCLD’s stock, with a -53.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD rose by +28.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0256. In addition, CareCloud Inc saw -56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from Chaudhry A Hadi, who purchase 18,801 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Nov 06. After this action, Chaudhry A Hadi now owns 114,892 shares of CareCloud Inc, valued at $20,117 using the latest closing price.

HAQ MAHMUD UL, the Executive Chairman of CareCloud Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that HAQ MAHMUD UL is holding 5,480 shares at $18,010 based on the most recent closing price.

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareCloud Inc stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value -4.69, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Based on CareCloud Inc (CCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.96. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

To sum up, CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.