Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) has seen a 8.53% increase in the past week, with a 9.18% gain in the past month, and a 21.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for CDRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.44% for CDRE’s stock, with a 31.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) Right Now?

Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) is $32.71, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for CDRE is 18.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDRE on November 10, 2023 was 109.32K shares.

CDRE) stock’s latest price update

Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.92 in relation to its previous close of 28.42. However, the company has experienced a 8.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CDRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDRE Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDRE rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.16. In addition, Cadre Holdings Inc saw 52.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDRE starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $26.07 back on Sep 01. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 77,347 shares of Cadre Holdings Inc, valued at $365,037 using the latest closing price.

Williams Brad, the PRESIDENT of Cadre Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $25.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Williams Brad is holding 78,324 shares at $517,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+36.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadre Holdings Inc stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 18.07, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Based on Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 40.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.