Cactus Inc (WHD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WHD is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WHD is $57.90, which is $14.9 above the current price. The public float for WHD is 64.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHD on November 10, 2023 was 447.31K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

WHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 42.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Declining revenues from both segments, resulting from lower customer drilling activities, hurt Cactus’ (WHD) earnings in Q3.

WHD’s Market Performance

Cactus Inc (WHD) has experienced a -8.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.72% drop in the past month, and a -17.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for WHD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.66% for WHD’s stock, with a -4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WHD Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.85. In addition, Cactus Inc saw -13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Joel, who sale 141,300 shares at the price of $55.41 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bender Joel now owns 114,982 shares of Cactus Inc, valued at $7,829,433 using the latest closing price.

Bender Scott, the Chairman and CEO of Cactus Inc, sale 141,300 shares at $55.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Bender Scott is holding 78,020 shares at $7,829,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc stands at +16.01. The total capital return value is set at 25.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 20.35, with 10.21 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cactus Inc (WHD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.