BP plc ADR (BP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of BP plc ADR (BP) has seen a -4.13% decrease in the past week, with a -11.67% drop in the past month, and a -5.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for BP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.83% for BP’s stock, with a -7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) Right Now?

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BP plc ADR (BP) is $44.73, which is $10.02 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BP on November 10, 2023 was 8.66M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 34.68. However, the company has experienced a -4.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that BP (BP) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

BP Trading at -9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, BP plc ADR saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP plc ADR stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 39.31, with 9.11 for asset returns.

Based on BP plc ADR (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BP plc ADR (BP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.