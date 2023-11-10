Birkenstock Holding Ltd (BIRK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Birkenstock Holding Ltd (NYSE: BIRK) is above average at 43.19x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Birkenstock Holding Ltd (BIRK) is $43.43, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for BIRK is 21.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIRK on November 10, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BIRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Birkenstock Holding Ltd (NYSE: BIRK) has decreased by -5.47 when compared to last closing price of 42.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-09 that Despite giving investors a mild heart attack during the first few days of public trading, shares of Birkenstock Holding plc NYSE: BIRK have been putting in a good shift ever since. In one of the more high-profile IPOs of the year, not least because of how recognizable the brand is, the 250-year-old company went public last month and promptly fell more than 15% from its opening highs.

BIRK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for BIRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for BIRK’s stock, with a 1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRK Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK fell by -0.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.24. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Ltd saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Birkenstock Holding Ltd (BIRK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.